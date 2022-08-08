Advertising boards stolen from A12 and dumped in nearby village

Advertising boards were stolen along the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

A number of advertising boards stolen from the A12 have been dumped in a nearby village.

The incident happened along the major Suffolk route between Aldeburgh and Southwold sometime between July 24 and Friday, August 5.

According to Suffolk police, eight advertising boards were originally stolen but subsequently found and replaced along the A12.

The signs were damaged and dumped in the village of Kelsale, near Saxmundham.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/50506/22.