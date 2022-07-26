News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three men armed with poles and bats break into west Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:28 AM July 26, 2022
An aggravated burglary happened in Windmill Hill in Exning yesterday

An aggravated burglary happened in Windmill Hill in Exning yesterday - Credit: Google Maps

Three men armed with poles and bats have broken into a west Suffolk home.

The incident happened between 12.45pm and 1pm on Monday at an address in Windmill Hill in Exning, near Newmarket.

A grey BMW 3 Series pulled up on the driveway of the house and three men got out of the car.

Entry was gained into the home after the rear doors were forced open, with an untidy search then carried out.

The suspects were disturbed by the owner returning home and ran away into the back garden, where they damaged a fence whilst going into a neighbour's garden, before getting back into the BMW and leaving.

All three men were seen to be carrying poles and bats.

It is not believed any property was stolen during the break in.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who was in the vicinity of Windmill Hill at the time of the incident and might have seen anything suspicious.

Motorists who were driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting crime reference number 47376/22.

