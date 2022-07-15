News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air rifle and £400 gold sovereign coin stolen from Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:24 AM July 15, 2022
A gold coin as well as an air riffle was stolen from a home in Cavendish near Sudbury 

A gold coin as well as an air rifle was stolen from a home in Cavendish, near Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

An air rifle and a gold sovereign coin are among the items that have been stolen from a home near Sudbury. 

The burglary happened at some point between 10am and 8.40pm on Friday, July 8, Suffolk police said.

An intruder gained access to the property in Peacocks Road, Cavendish, through a smashed rear window. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said an air rifle, which is described as having a small hole in the stock where strap was screwed to, was taken in the incident.

A PlayStation Portable in black case with one game – Medal of Honour – as well as a gold sovereign coin were also stolen from the property. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the items, or who saw any suspicious activity or who knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/42877/22.

