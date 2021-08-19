Trial date set for man accused of causing motorist's death by dangerous driving
- Credit: Archant
A 31-year-old man accused of causing the death of another motorist by dangerous driving is set to face trial in the new year.
Thomas Treadwell appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on video link for a mention hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
Treadwell, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, had previously pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich.
Aironas Gzimaila, 23, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.
Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.
Treadwell's trial, which is expected to last eight days, is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10, 2022.
He was released on unconditional bail until the trial.
