News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Motorist faces trial over death of 23-year-old Harwich man

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:45 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 12:33 PM November 8, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Treadwell's trial is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10 - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a 31-year-old man accused of causing the death of a 23-year-old motorist from Harwich by dangerous driving will take place in January.

Thomas Treadwell, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Aironas Gzimaila by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich. 

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.

He was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.

Treadwell's trial, which is expected to last eight days, is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10, 2022.

Treadwell, who is on unconditional bail, attended a case management hearing at the court on Monday, November 8.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  2. 2 A14 partly reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
  3. 3 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
  1. 4 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
  2. 5 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  3. 6 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  4. 7 Former cafe could be converted into homes
  5. 8 Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash
  6. 9 More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with high water at The Strand
  7. 10 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
Ipswich Crown Court
Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great grandmother Patricia Hughes died as the result of a serious fire Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Christmas

Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon