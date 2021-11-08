Motorist faces trial over death of 23-year-old Harwich man

Thomas Treadwell's trial is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10 - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a 31-year-old man accused of causing the death of a 23-year-old motorist from Harwich by dangerous driving will take place in January.

Thomas Treadwell, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Aironas Gzimaila by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.

He was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.

Treadwell's trial, which is expected to last eight days, is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court from January 10, 2022.

Treadwell, who is on unconditional bail, attended a case management hearing at the court on Monday, November 8.