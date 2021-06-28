News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Violent ex-partner in court for 'wilfully neglecting' restraining order

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021   
Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHA

Aivaras Katilius appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A factory worker has reappeared before court for breaching a restraining order prohibiting contact with his ex-partner.

Aivaras Katilius appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Friday, June 25 to admit breaching the order in March.

The court heard how Katilius, of Old Market Street, Thetford, was previously convicted of assaulting his then partner and handed a community order, with unpaid work, rehabilitation and a restraining order until December 16 this year.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Katilius was arrested after being found at the woman's home on March 17.

The probation service said Katilius had "wilfully neglected" the restraining order.

The 31-year-old factory worker told the court he had been returning his child because his mother was unavailable to do so, adding: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Magistrates revoked the existing community order and imposed an extended 18-month order, with 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work on top of the 46 hours outstanding on the previous order.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
  2. 2 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
  3. 3 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
  1. 4 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
  2. 5 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
  3. 6 Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?
  4. 7 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  5. 8 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  6. 9 Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club
  7. 10 Town boss Cook unlikely to appoint assistant manager ahead of new season
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Ed Sheeran be singing in the rain at Chantry Park this weekend?Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Rosemary Avenue and Looe Road in Felixstowe is underwater

Suffolk Live

Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Rekeem Harper completes Ipswich Town switch

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon