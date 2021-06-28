Violent ex-partner in court for 'wilfully neglecting' restraining order

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021

A factory worker has reappeared before court for breaching a restraining order prohibiting contact with his ex-partner.

Aivaras Katilius appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Friday, June 25 to admit breaching the order in March.

The court heard how Katilius, of Old Market Street, Thetford, was previously convicted of assaulting his then partner and handed a community order, with unpaid work, rehabilitation and a restraining order until December 16 this year.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Katilius was arrested after being found at the woman's home on March 17.

The probation service said Katilius had "wilfully neglected" the restraining order.

The 31-year-old factory worker told the court he had been returning his child because his mother was unavailable to do so, adding: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Magistrates revoked the existing community order and imposed an extended 18-month order, with 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work on top of the 46 hours outstanding on the previous order.