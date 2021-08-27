News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 2:01 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM August 27, 2021
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Alan Rogers arriving at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 'selfish' diner has been jailed for eight months after walking away from a string of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality.

Alan Rogers had already admitted responsibility for 18 offences before returning to Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday.

The 46-year-old ex-aerospace engineer, formerly of Market Place, Hadleigh, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at the same court in July.

Alan Rogers

Alan Rogers was jailed for eight months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Rogers and his partner were the first post-lockdown guests to stay at the Sugar Beat Eating House, in Swainsthorpe, near Norwich, but left without paying a balance of £824.95 for 10 nights' accommodation between July 10 and 20.

They then left the Lighthouse restaurant, in Aldeburgh, without paying a £136 bill on September 5, before walking out of the Marquis of Cornwallis, in Layham, near Hadleigh, without paying £97.80 on September 10.

Rogers also asked the court to take into consideration a further 15 offences:
•Worth £90 from The Black Lion, Long Melford, on January 17;
•£60 from The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham, in February,
•£96.95 from the Brudenell Hotel, Aldeburgh, on February 7,
•£125 from Steak Lobster & Co, Felixstowe on February 28,
•£30 from The Victory Inn, Wickham St Paul, near Sudbury, on July 7,
•£97.20 from the Bird in Hand, Wreningham, near Norwich, on July 19,
•£108.80 from Hintlesham Hall, near Ipswich, on August 9,
•£55 from Cobblers Café & Wine Bar, Hadleigh, on August 9,
•£146.55 from the The Barn Brasserie, Great Tey, near Colchester, on August 23,
•£95 from The Waterfront Bar Bistro, Ipswich, on September 2,
•£107.16 from the Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich, on September 10,
•£36 from The Brook Inn, Washbrook, near Ipswich, on September 20,
•£79 from The Beagle, in Sproughton, near Ipswich, on September 23,
•£85 from The Six Bells, Preston St Mary, near Lavenham, on October 27,
•£54.65 from The Swan Inn, Monks Eleigh, near Lavenham, on October 28

Rogers was arrested, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury, on suspicion of making off without payment in Ipswich on November 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  3. 3 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  1. 4 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  2. 5 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  3. 6 Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
  4. 7 Zoo's 'sad goodbye' after death of popular tiger Igor
  5. 8 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  6. 9 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show
  7. 10 'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans

No further action was taken against the woman, while Rogers chose to work with Suffolk Constabulary's Operation Converter team and accept responsibility for the entire spate of offences.

He would offer payment using a declined bank card, before making a dishonest excuse about a pending redundancy package, and leaving without making any subsequent attempt to pay. 

Aldeburgh's Brudenell Hotel is among the venues reopening next week

The Brudenell Hotel in Aldeburgh was one of the venues targeted - Credit: The Hotel Folk

Prosecutor Richard Potts said that Rogers had repaid just £100, only when confronted in the street by a member of staff from one of the venues.

Nicola May, mitigating, said Rogers had made full admissions and expressed regret following his arrest.

The Brook Inn, Washbrook. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A £36 bill at Washbrook's Brook Inn was left unpaid - Credit: Lucy Taylor

She said the father-of-two had started with the intention of paying, before realising he was able to commit further offences.

Miss May said the offences were partly motivated by escapism and a desire for Rogers to impress his partner.

Inside the Black Lion in Long Melford before lockdown. Chestnut Group pubs will be taking a number o

Alan Rogers left the Black Lion, in Long Melford, without paying - Credit: Archant

She said Rogers had been using alcohol to self-medicate a decline in mental health – having previously being diagnosed with bipolar disorder – after voluntarily quitting work to look after his ailing father. 

Judge Emma Peters said Rogers had not committed the offences out of desperation to survive, but had instead visited high-end establishments, ordering expensive menu items.

She said the trembling man in the dock cut a very different figure from the man who, for nine months, "lived the high life", regularly wining and dining.

"It's fair to say that, while other people were eating out to help out, you were eating out to help yourself," she added.

The outdoor courtyard at Cobblers in Hadleigh

Rogers left a £55 bill at Cobblers Cafe and Wine Bar, in Hadleigh, unpaid - Credit: Archant

"These businesses were desperate. Their very survival was on the line – and you took advantage."

Following the hearing, Duncan Etchells, of the Operation Converter team, said: “The selfish actions of Rogers and his so called ‘dine and dash’ offending would have caused considerable distress and frustration to the proprietors of all the pubs, restaurants and other eateries he visited.

Afternoon tea at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel, in Ipswich, also lost out from Rogers crime spree - Credit: Archant

“These were businesses which, at the time, were no doubt struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the Covid pandemic, with the lockdown affecting the food and drink trade, so to see Rogers receive this sentence is very satisfying.”

Operation Converter is aimed at encouraging offenders to clear the slate, and give victims some peace of mind, by admitting other crimes and avoiding the possibility of arrest at the prison gates following their release.

Suffolk
Norfolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak on their wedding day 

Coronavirus

Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon