Man 'performed' indecent act in Tesco car park

Police are appealing after a man carried out an indecent act in an Aldeburgh car park - Credit: Google Maps

A man carried out an indecent act in a Tesco Express car park in Aldeburgh, with police appealing for information.

The incident happened as the suspect was sitting in his car in front of a female driving out of the car park at Tesco Express, Saxmundham Road, on Friday, July 8 at about 12.15pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man is described as being of mixed race, mid 30s with short black hair and a trimmed black beard.

"He was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt. His car was a dark blue saloon.

"If you can help, please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/43037/22."