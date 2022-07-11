News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man 'performed' indecent act in Tesco car park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:23 AM July 11, 2022
Police are appealing after a man carried out an indecent act in an Aldeburgh car park

Police are appealing after a man carried out an indecent act in an Aldeburgh car park - Credit: Google Maps

A man carried out an indecent act in a Tesco Express car park in Aldeburgh, with police appealing for information.

The incident happened as the suspect was sitting in his car in front of a female driving out of the car park at Tesco Express, Saxmundham Road, on Friday, July 8 at about 12.15pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man is described as being of mixed race, mid 30s with short black hair and a trimmed black beard.

"He was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt. His car was a dark blue saloon.

"If you can help, please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/43037/22."

Suffolk Live News
Aldeburgh News

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes.

Housing News

Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Ipswich are bucking a trend... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon