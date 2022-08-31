News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crime

Vandals smash collection box at church in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:40 AM August 31, 2022
The collection box was damaged at a church in Aldeburgh, east Suffolk

The collection box was damaged at a church in Aldeburgh, east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A collection box at a church in Aldeburgh has been smashed by vandals.

The incident happened at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Victoria Road at some point between 9am last Friday and 11am the following Sunday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said an unknown number of people entered the open church and smashed the collection box.

It is unknown if there was any cash inside.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and for members of the public to be aware.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55542/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Aldeburgh News

