Land Rover stolen from outside Aldeburgh home

Police are appealing after a Land Rover was stolen from outside a home in Aldeburgh.

The white Land Rover was stolen from a home in Hazlewood sometime between 6pm on Monday, February 28, and 10.50am on Tuesday, March 1.

The vehicle has the registration AU63 KVP.

Anyone who saw the car being taken or who has any information about this theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/12520/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

