Man and teenager deny murdering pensioner at bungalow during alleged burglary

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM March 30, 2021   
A house remains cordoned off by police ion Halstead Road in Aldham

A house remains cordoned off by police on Halstead Road in Aldham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 28-year-old man and 16-year-old boy have denied murdering an 83-year-old man at his home near Colchester.

Leighton Snook, of no fixed address, and the teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, entered not guilty pleas to the murder of Donald Ralph at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 30.

Mr Ralph, known as Don, was found dead at his bungalow in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on December 29.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ralph had died from strangulation.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Aldham

Police at the scene in Aldham, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

His Volvo V50 was missing from the property, along with a self-loading Ruger Rifle 22 RF and a Browning 12 bore over and under shotgun. The vehicle was later recovered 90 miles away in Hastings.

A house remains cordoned off by police ion Halstead Road in Aldham following an incident.

A cordon surrounding the front of the house in Halstead Road, Aldham  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The teenager, who appeared in the dock in custody to be arraigned, spoke to confirm his name and to deny murdering Mr Ralph on December 28.

A not guilty plea was also entered on behalf of Snook, who is remanded in custody at Chelmsford prison.

Both defendants are also charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Snook is further charged with possession of a bladed article.

The pair first appeared before the same court on January 4, when Judge Martyn Levett set a date for a three to four-week trial to begin on June 1.

No applications were made in respect of bail and both defendants were further remanded in custody.

A mention hearing has been listed to take place ahead of the trial on May 4, when both defendants will be required to attend court.

