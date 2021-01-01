Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 83-year-old found dead in home
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead in his Aldham home.
Donald 'Don' Ralph, 83, was found unresponsive in his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, December 29, sparking a murder investigation.
Police believe Mr Ralph died in a "targeted incident".
A 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of murder in Colchester on Wednesday evening in connection with the probe.
He remains in custody.
Officers have now also arrested a 28-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of murder.
Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Most Read
- 1 Police stop church hall rave and dish out £18k in NYE party fines
- 2 Suffolk car upholstery firm goes into liquidation owing £310,000
- 3 Babergh remains district with highest Covid infection rate in Suffolk
- 4 80 homes for Suffolk village approved 18 months after being due for refusal
- 5 'Greatly missed by all' – Further tributes paid to Suffolk's coronavirus victims
- 6 Ipswich woman buys jeans for first time in 30 years after losing 8 stone
- 7 10 people died with Covid on Christmas Day in Suffolk
- 8 Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week
- 9 Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
- 10 Suffolk hospital set to begin staff Covid-19 vaccination programme
All four remain in custody for questioning.
Detectives had been searching for Mr Ralph's car - a blue Volvo V50 - but the vehicle has since been found in Hastings.
Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph has paid tribute to her uncle, describing him as a "unique character".
Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need."