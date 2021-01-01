Published: 10:12 PM January 1, 2021 Updated: 10:15 PM January 1, 2021

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 83-year-old was found dead in his Aldham home, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead in his Aldham home.

Donald 'Don' Ralph, 83, was found unresponsive in his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, December 29, sparking a murder investigation.

Police believe Mr Ralph died in a "targeted incident".

A house was cordoned off by police on Halstead Road - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of murder in Colchester on Wednesday evening in connection with the probe.

He remains in custody.

Officers have now also arrested a 28-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of murder.

Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Police at the scene in Aldham, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Detectives had been searching for Mr Ralph's car - a blue Volvo V50 - but the vehicle has since been found in Hastings.

Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph has paid tribute to her uncle, describing him as a "unique character".

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need."