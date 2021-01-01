News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 83-year-old found dead in home

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 10:12 PM January 1, 2021    Updated: 10:15 PM January 1, 2021
A house remains cordoned off by police ion Halstead Road in Aldham

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 83-year-old was found dead in his Aldham home, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead in his Aldham home. 

Donald 'Don' Ralph, 83, was found unresponsive in his home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, December 29, sparking a murder investigation. 

Police believe Mr Ralph died in a "targeted incident". 

A house remains cordoned off by police ion Halstead Road in Aldham following an incident.

A house was cordoned off by police on Halstead Road - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of murder in Colchester on Wednesday evening in connection with the probe.

He remains in custody.

Officers have now also arrested a 28-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of murder.

Two men aged 30 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police stop church hall rave and dish out £18k in NYE party fines
  2. 2 Suffolk car upholstery firm goes into liquidation owing £310,000
  3. 3 Babergh remains district with highest Covid infection rate in Suffolk
  1. 4 80 homes for Suffolk village approved 18 months after being due for refusal
  2. 5 'Greatly missed by all' – Further tributes paid to Suffolk's coronavirus victims
  3. 6 Ipswich woman buys jeans for first time in 30 years after losing 8 stone
  4. 7 10 people died with Covid on Christmas Day in Suffolk
  5. 8 Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week
  6. 9 Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
  7. 10 Suffolk hospital set to begin staff Covid-19 vaccination programme

All four remain in custody for questioning.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Aldham

Police at the scene in Aldham, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Detectives had been searching for Mr Ralph's car - a blue Volvo V50 - but the vehicle has since been found in Hastings.

Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph has paid tribute to her uncle, describing him as a "unique character".

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need."

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Which primary schools in Essex will not be opening next week?

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Live

Man reported missing after failing to show up for work found

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon