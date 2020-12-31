Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with Aldham murder

Published: 3:59 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 4:21 PM December 31, 2020

Police are looking to speak to Leighton Snook, 28, in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph - Credit: Essex Police

Investigators are looking to speak to a 28-year-old man in connection with the murder of 83-year-old Donald Ralph in Aldham, near Colchester.

Mr Ralph was found dead by Essex Police at a home in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

Police believe Mr Ralph was targeted and have launched a murder investigation.

Mr Ralph's niece Tina Ralph has paid tribute to her uncle, describing him as a "unique character".

Police at the scene in Aldham, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 16-year-old boy from Leicester was arrested in Colchester on Wednesday evening in connection with the probe.

Essex Police has now confirmed officers are also looking to speak to 28-year-old Leighton Snook, from Colchester, in connection with the incident.

He has links across Essex as well as Suffolk, Hastings, Hartlepool and County Durham.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We urgently need to speak to Leighton Snook in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph.

"I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police.

"I ask members of the public not to approach him but to call police immediately.

"Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in Mr Ralph’s murder in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender."

Essex Police officers are also continuing to look for Mr Ralph’s car, a blue Volvo V50 registration plate HD08 YFV, which is missing from his house.

Police are also looking for Mr Ralph's car, a blue Volvo - Credit: Essex Police

Police enquiries show it was driven to Hastings on Tuesday morning.

DCI Egerton added: "I’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far so that we can get the answers Mr Ralph’s family desperately need."