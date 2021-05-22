Police searching for arsonist who absconded from Suffolk prison
Published: 6:39 PM May 22, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.
Aldred Stanley, also known as Alfred Stanley, was reported missing from the Suffolk prison at 3pm on Saturday.
Stanley is serving a 15-year sentence for arson, robbery and offences related to conspiracy to steal and to commit burglary.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, big build, with very short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on both arms.
Stanley has connections to the Cambridgeshire area.
Suffolk police has advised anyone who identifies Stanley not to approach him.
Anyone with information related to Stanley's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.
