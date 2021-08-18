Friend of missing Luke Durbin to run marathon in bid to raise awareness and charity funding

Published: 7:00 PM August 18, 2021

Alex Farrow (inset) will be running this year's London marathon to raise awareness of Luke Durbin's disappearance and money for the Missing People charity - Credit: PA/Alex Farrow

A friend of missing Suffolk teenager Luke Durbin is training to run the London Marathon to raise money for charity and awareness of his old schoolmate's disappearance.

Alex Farrow was with 19-year-old Luke on the night he vanished in 2006.

The pair met a third school friend, Zac, for a night out in Ipswich 15 years ago, on May 11, but Luke never returned home the following morning.

A reconstruction into the disappearance of Luke Durbin by Anglia TV. Pictured are Luke's friends, who were with him on the night, Alex Farrow (centre), Zach Madison (right). Rob Turner (left) played the part of Luke. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Mr Farrow recently returned to live in Woodbridge after working for 10 years in London and the last five years in Australia.

"It's something I've been meaning to do for a long time – to raise money for Missing People and awareness of Luke's case – and now seems a good time, having got back from Australia," said the 35-year-old chef.

The last confirmed sighting of Luke was on CCTV, at about 4am, crossing the road in Dog's Head Street.

Mr Farrow had returned home to Woodbridge the previous evening, before Luke became separated from Zac at the former Zest nightclub.

In August 2006, Alex Farrow retraced Luke's journey through Ipswich on foot with a large group of friends and family, including Nicki Durbin - Credit: John Kerr

Earlier this year, on the 15th anniversary of Luke's disappearance, his mother, Nicki, repeated her plea for anyone with information to come forward.

In 2018, she used her personal experience to support others by working on the Missing People charity's crisis helpline.

Mr Farrow said he wanted to help raise awareness of the case and hoped everyone would one day be able to know the truth.

"It would be nice to find some sort of closure for everyone – to find out what happened to Luke and to have some part of him back so that people can at least mourn," he added.

"This is really for Luke."

This year's London Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 3.

Mr Farrow is currently trying to build up his stamina for the race.

"I don't think I'm a natural runner, but I'm determined to get to the end, even if I have to crawl across the line," he said.

"I'm pushing 10 miles at the moment. I've trying to build up my core strength and I've done a lot of swimming.

"I hear it's a completely different experience when you're there."

You can sponsor Mr Farrow by visiting his JustGiving page.

Anyone who has information regarding Luke’s disappearance is asked to visit the online investigation portal or call Suffolk police on 01473 613513.