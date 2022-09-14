Walberswick man, 76, to stand trial accused of breaching restraining order
- Credit: Archant
A 76-year-old man Suffolk man accused of repeatedly breaching a restraining order will go on trial next month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13) via a prison video link was Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick.
He pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to acting in breach of a restraining order on June 5 this year.
The restraining order was made in August last year.
Apthorpe also denies breaching the restraining order on December 23 last year and January 7 and 17 this year.
His trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in a warned list commencing October 10.
On Tuesday Apthorpe told the court he did not want to be legally represented at his trial and Judge Emma Peters directed that a barrister should be appointed to cross-examine the alleged victims of the offences.
She adjourned the case until September 21 and asked for an update on any psychiatric reports on Apthorpe.