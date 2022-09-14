News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Walberswick man, 76, to stand trial accused of breaching restraining order

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:00 AM September 14, 2022
Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick, will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

A 76-year-old man Suffolk man accused of repeatedly breaching a restraining order will go on trial next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13) via a prison video link was Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick. 

He pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to acting in breach of a restraining order on June 5 this year.

The restraining order was made in August last year.

Apthorpe also denies breaching the restraining order on December 23 last year and January 7 and 17 this year.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in a warned list commencing October 10.

On Tuesday Apthorpe told the court he did not want to be legally represented at his trial and Judge Emma Peters directed that a barrister should be appointed to cross-examine the alleged victims of the offences.

She adjourned the case until September 21 and asked for an update on any psychiatric reports on Apthorpe.

Suffolk
Walberswick News

