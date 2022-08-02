Walberswick man, 76, to face trial over restraining order breaches

The trial of a 76-year-old man Suffolk man accused of repeatedly breaching a restraining order will take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (August 2) via a prison video link was Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick.

He pleaded not guilty to acting in breach of a restraining order on June 5 this year.

The restraining order was made in August last year.

Apthorpe also denies breaching the restraining order on December 23 last year and January 7 and 17 this year.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place in a warned list commencing, October 10.

Apthorpe, who has declined to be legally represented, is currently remanded in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend an earlier court hearing.

His trial was due to have taken place in May next year but has been moved forward to October as he is now in custody.