Man charged with hacking social media accounts and blackmail

Published: 7:53 PM February 9, 2021

Alexander Marsh, of Horseheath Road in Linton, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with a total of 36 offences - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged with a total of 36 offences related to social media hacking and blackmail — some of which involved victims from Suffolk.

20-year-old Alexander Marsh, of Horseheath Road in Linton, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with a total of 36 offences.

These include 19 offences relating to hacking social media accounts, eight counts of blackmail, four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possession of articles for use in fraud, three counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of a class A drug.

Police say the charges relate to a number of offences that took place on social media platforms between May 2019 and February 2020, which involved victims from Suffolk and other nearby counties.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk cyber and serious organised crime directorate, based in Halesworth, worked on the case.

Marsh is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on March 4.