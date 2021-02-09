Man charged with hacking social media accounts and blackmail
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
A man has been charged with a total of 36 offences related to social media hacking and blackmail — some of which involved victims from Suffolk.
20-year-old Alexander Marsh, of Horseheath Road in Linton, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with a total of 36 offences.
These include 19 offences relating to hacking social media accounts, eight counts of blackmail, four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possession of articles for use in fraud, three counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of a class A drug.
Police say the charges relate to a number of offences that took place on social media platforms between May 2019 and February 2020, which involved victims from Suffolk and other nearby counties.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk cyber and serious organised crime directorate, based in Halesworth, worked on the case.
You may also want to watch:
Marsh is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on March 4.
Most Read
- 1 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
- 2 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 3 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 4 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
- 5 More than 200 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
- 6 East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow
- 7 GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday
- 8 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
- 9 Matchday Live:Clarke-Harris levels for Posh after Norwood's opener
- 10 £60m junction upgrades planned for A12 in Suffolk - here's what to expect