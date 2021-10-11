Figures reveal allegations of sexual assault made against Suffolk police officers

Published: 1:15 PM October 11, 2021

There were 14 sexual assault claims made against officers in Suffolk over the past four years

There were 14 sexual assault claims recorded against serving Suffolk police officers between 2016 and 2020, new figures have revealed.

The statistics, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, showed the 14 claims related to 18 officers - of which 14 were men, one was a woman and three were unknown.

In Norfolk, nine sexual assault claims against officers (seven men, two unknown) were made between 2016 and 2020.

While in Cambridgeshire, there were 10 claims relating to 15 officers over the same timeframe (nine men, four women and two unknown).

The figures come after an independent inquiry was announced by the home secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel to look into the "systematic failures" that allowed Sarah Everard's killer, Wayne Couzens, to be employed as a police officer.

Couzens, who received a whole-life tariff for the rape and murder of Ms Everard, used his warrant card to falsely arrest the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Speaking today, Home Office minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio: "I think everybody is shaken by this terrible case.

"It is also really important to take a moment once again to pay tribute to all the men and women who serve in our policing service who feel more let down than anybody by this terrible sequence of events.

"They put themselves in danger day after day and in protection of the rest of us and they deserve our support.

"It is actually more important even for them than for anyone else that this inquiry gets to the bottom of this."

Essex MP and home secretary Priti Patel - Credit: Archant

Speaking to this newspaper last month prior to Couzens' sentencing, and after a report by HMICFRS found that "fundamental cross-system change" was urgently needed "to tackle an epidemic of violence against women and girls", Superintendent Kerry Cutler said police could not tackle the issue alone.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler from Suffolk police - Credit: Rachel Edge

She said: "I think it's important to note that policing alone can't do this. In terms of policing in the UK, I think we've come a long way in how we deal with offences that are committed against women.

"We're talking predominately about sexual violence and domestic abuse where we see women as the main victims.

"I think it's a journey and it's not just about the report, it's about the fact we reflect on the feedback we're given and recognise that we can make mistakes and things can go wrong but at the same time, even now, there will be some officers engaging with victims of some really serious crimes and working really hard with them to bring those cases before the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) so that we can secure a charge and bring it to court."

Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment over the latest figures.