A14 driver allegedly speeding at 110mph is arrested

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:26 AM April 13, 2021   
The arrest took place on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Stock image

A motorist was arrested on the A14 after allegedly driving at 110mph. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team stopped a female driver on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds on Monday evening. 

After being unable to prove her identity, she was arrested by officers. 

Once in custody, officers reported that her correct details were given and that she had no full licence of insurance for the car. 

She will now be required to appear in court.  


