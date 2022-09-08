Woman caught drink driving after leaving pub in west Suffolk

A woman has been arrested after allegedly drink driving in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A woman has been arrested after allegedly being caught drink driving after leaving a pub in west Suffolk.

The incident happened last night, September 7, in Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

According to police, the arrest came after a report from a member of the public over suspected drink-driving.

When stopped by officers, the woman reportedly blew a reading of 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Female has been arrested after leaving a local pub on Moreton Hall in #BuryStEdmunds after report from member of the public suspecting drink driving. Female blew 40ugs evidentially and will be charged to court once sober #fatalfour #drinkdrive #PC1815 #PC1809 @BuryStEdsPolice — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 7, 2022

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Police added that the woman would be charged to court once sober.