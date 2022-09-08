News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman caught drink driving after leaving pub in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:26 AM September 8, 2022
A woman has been arrested after allegedly being caught drink driving after leaving a pub in west Suffolk.

The incident happened last night, September 7, in Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

According to police, the arrest came after a report from a member of the public over suspected drink-driving.

When stopped by officers, the woman reportedly blew a reading of 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Police added that the woman would be charged to court once sober.

