Alleged rape victim had 'no memory' of sex with footballer

A friend of a woman who claims she was raped by a former Colchester United star has told a court that the alleged victim was “laughing and joking” before the alleged attack.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court during the trial of 28-year-old Callum Harriott, the friend described the alleged victim as being “very drunk” and said she had gone to a bedroom to sleep after they returned to the footballer's flat after a night out in Colchester.

She said that after about 25 minutes the alleged victim had come out of the bedroom dressed only in her bra and pants and was “laughing and joking” with her, Harriott and one of his friends before returning to the bedroom.

The witness told the court that Harriott had left the sitting room when she and his friend had sex and when she later saw him coming out of the bedroom where her friend was she had asked him if he’d had sex with her and he said he had.

She said that when she asked him if her friend had been asleep he said: “No.”

She said that sometime later the alleged victim had come out of the bedroom and asked her and Harriott’s friend if they wanted a “threesome” but they had declined.

Cross-examined by Harriott’s barrister, Sasha Wass QC, the friend agreed that the alleged victim had asked for some cocaine while they were at the flat but said she couldn’t remember Harriott saying he was a sportsman and “didn’t do coke” and didn’t want it in his flat.

The friend told the court that the following morning the alleged victim told her she had no memory of having sex with Harriott or being in a cubicle in a nightclub toilet earlier the same evening with another man.

The witness accepted that when she found out that her friend had gone to the police and accused Harriott of raping her she had told her in a Snapchat message that she didn’t think it was fair to call what happened rape.

She agreed that she told her friend that she’d been “responsive and talking” before the alleged rape and that her friend had replied that she had passed out and had woken up to find Harriott having sex with her.

Harriott, of, Biggin Hill, in Greater London, has denied raping the woman in the early hours of November 30 2019.police.

It has been alleged that Harriott took advantage of the woman who was described as being “visibly drunk” and raped her after she passed out on a bed in his flat in Rotary away, Colchester after they met during a night out in the town.

Harriott told police that he had consensual sex with the woman and described her as an “enthusiastic” participant

Harriott joined the U's on a two-year contract in September 2019 and left the club in May last year.