Trial date set for men accused of attack with samurai sword

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:16 PM April 12, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial is scheduled to last four days at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of two men accused of violent disorder in Felixstowe after a man was allegedly attacked with weapons including a samurai sword is due to get underway after the Easter break.

Kwasi Jacobs, 43, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, and Jerome Greaves, 21, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, have both denied offences of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a Samurai sword, in Felixstowe on December 28, 2020.

Their trial, which is expected to last four days, will get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 19).

Ipswich Crown Court
Felixstowe News

