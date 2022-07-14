Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted
Published: 1:33 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 1:46 PM July 14, 2022
A police cordon is in place in Sudbury after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted down a footpath.
The alleged assault took place at about 6pm on Wednesday near River Walk in Sudbury.
The cordon remains in place at this time.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a teenage girl.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but detectives understand that the parties involved are known to each other.”