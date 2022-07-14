News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:33 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 1:46 PM July 14, 2022
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Sudbury

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon is in place in Sudbury after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted down a footpath. 

The alleged assault took place at about 6pm on Wednesday near River Walk in Sudbury. 

The cordon remains in place at this time. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a teenage girl.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but detectives understand that the parties involved are known to each other.”

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

A resident is concerned about the situation with vehicles clogging up Orchard End in Grundisburgh

'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
Flynn Downed in action for West Ham.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's West Ham clash played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The victims of a three vehicle crash in Ipswich have been named

Suffolk Constabulary

Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Walberswick home that caught fire is reportedly owned by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk home damaged in fire reportedly owned by famous couple

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon