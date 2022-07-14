Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon is in place in Sudbury after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted down a footpath.

The alleged assault took place at about 6pm on Wednesday near River Walk in Sudbury.

The cordon remains in place at this time.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a teenage girl.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but detectives understand that the parties involved are known to each other.”