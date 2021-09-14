'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Published: 4:41 PM September 14, 2021

Alliyah Bell (left) has died after being involved in a collision in Colchester on August 29 - Credit: Megan Smith

A 17-year-old girl who was left in a coma after a collision with a car near Colchester town centre has died, police have confirmed.

Alliyah Bell was involved in a collision on the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way, in Colchester, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday, August 29.

Alliyah, who lived in the town and was due to start a beauty course at Colchester Institute, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a life-threatening condition. Her sister-in-law, Megan Smith, later said that Alliyah was unresponsive in a coma.

Miss Smith set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Alliyah's family. However, it has now been confirmed that Alliyah has died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by Essex Police officers.

A statement posted on the GoFundMe page said: "Sadly on the 9th of September we had to say goodbye to our beautiful Alliyah, so all money donated will be put towards the best send off for her and her family.

"Fly high gorgeous girl, you will be deeply deeply missed by so many."

A total of £3,860 has been raised on the site so far.

Essex Police said in a statement: "We are continuing to support her family in this incredibly difficult time."

A 34-year-old man, the driver of the Ford Kuga involved in the incident, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident, and has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the collision and what led up to it and want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 200 of August 29.