News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:37 PM September 30, 2021   
Corrie McKeague with his puppy

Missing airman Corrie McKeague disappeared following a night out in Bury in 2016 - Credit: Archant

A 30-page document outlining alternative theories about the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague has been prepared by police, a pre-inquest review hearing was told. 

The RAF gunner was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, following a night-out drinking with friends in Bury St Edmunds

A wide-reaching investigation, including two searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, yielded no trace of the airman - who was stationed at RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, at the time. 

Suffolk police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry and previously have said there is no evidence to support any foul play or third party involvement. 

Peter Taheri, counsel to the inquest, told a hearing in Ipswich that Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson of Suffolk police had prepared a "statement on alternative hypotheses".

The witness statement, which he described as "30 pages or so" in length, was put together to show what police had considered.

Mr Taheri said he was awaiting confirmation from the force that this statement was "ready for onward disclosure" with those involved in the inquest.

You may also want to watch:

Corrie was reported missing at 3.42pm on September 26 by colleagues at RAF Honington and no trace of him has been found.

An independent review of the police investigation was completed by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit in 2017.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  2. 2 Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  1. 4 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
  2. 5 Pub chain to open two new pubs in East Anglia
  3. 6 Doncaster boss Wellens says he'll refund travelling fans after Town rout
  4. 7 Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store
  5. 8 'A laugh no-one could ever forget': Tribute to man, 25, who died in crash
  6. 9 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  7. 10 East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations

It concluded that the force completed a "thorough" investigation and explored all reasonable lines of inquiry.

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

The airman was stationed at RAF Honington at the time of his disappearance - Credit: Archant

A full inquest, listed for a four-week period from March 7, will consider topics including the collection of the bin, the police search and results of the investigation.

It will also examine "any risk-taking behaviour" by Corrie, his recent mental state and consumption of alcohol, Mr Taheri said.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said that the disciplinary records of bin lorry driver Martyn Thompson will be shared with counsel to consider whether they "show a propensity for diligence or not".

Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, has warned those planning

A hearing was told that Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson of Suffolk police had prepared a "statement on alternative hypotheses". - Credit: Archant

Hayley Saunders, for Mr Thompson, said that Mr Thompson's evidence is that he checked the bin.

Mr Taheri said that he did not believe he "spotted anything directly relevant" in Mr Thompson's disciplinary records but that they "could show a degree of carelessness".

Mr Parsley said that the disciplinary records will be shared with counsel and he would hear any further submissions on their possible inclusion in the inquest at a later date.

Thursday's hearing in Ipswich was attended in person by Corrie's father Martin McKeague, and his wife Trisha.

A further pre-inquest review hearing is to be heard on a date to be fixed.

Last week, on the fifth anniversary of his son's disappearance, Martin McKeague told this newspaper that the past five years had been "horrendous"

Missing People
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon