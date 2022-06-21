Drunk Stowmarket woman spat at police during pandemic

A drunk 48-year-old Stowmarket woman who spat at police officers during the coronavirus pandemic has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Amanda Butler, Recorder Jeremy Benson said: “Spitting in the context of the pandemic is particularly serious. Police officers had to go out in September 2021, which weren’t the worst days of the pandemic but still not good days, and take the risk of being infected to keep everyone safe.”

“You clearly have a number of problems and I don’t think it right in this situation to send you to prison,” said the judge.

Butler, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket, admitted assaulting a man and a woman by beating on September 19 last year and assaulting two police officers on the same date.

She was given an 18-month community order, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120-day alcohol monitoring requirement.

The court heard that Butler, who appeared drunk, had been asked to leave the Willow Tree pub in Stowmarket after starting an argument with another customer.

When a member of staff took her drink away from her Butler had started shouting at him and pushed him in the chest with both hands.

When he took hold of her wrist she had dug her nails into his hand and spat in his face and punched him in the face.

The staff member and a colleague, who was also assaulted by Butler, managed to get her out of the pub and the police were called, said Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting.

Butler had shouted abuse and struggled with a police officer who arrested her and when he took her to the ground Butler had kicked out and swore at him.

She was taken to a police station and continued to be abusive and spat at the police officer who had arrested her.

Butler was placed in a cell and had spat at another officer who went into the cell.

Peter Spary, for Butler, said his client had some mental health issues and accepted spitting during the incident but not directly at two of the victims of the assaults.

He said she had had alcohol issues and her last conviction was 16 years ago.