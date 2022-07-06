Man accused of shoplifting £3,000 of printer ink to stand trial next year

Amy and Bernard McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, will stand trial for shoplifting at Ipswich Crown Court in 2023. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 26-year-old man accused of stealing £3,000 worth of printer ink cartridges from a supermarket will stand trial next year with a 24-year-old woman accused of 16 theft offences.

Amy McDonagh, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court in February to 16 shoplifting offences across East Anglia in May, June and July last year totalling £11,000.

Her trial is due to take place in February next year and on Tuesday, July 5, a judge said that the trial of 26-year-old Bernard McDonagh, also of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge should take place at the same time.

Bernard McDonagh has denied one offence of stealing printer ink cartridges from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss.,

Amy McDonagh was arrested by officers from Suffolk police on January 2 following an investigation led by Norfolk's Operation Solve Team, working with officers in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

In Norfolk, she is accused of stealing:

Clothing worth £381 from Next at Longwater on May 26, 2021

Nicorette products to the value of £326 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 4, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £300 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on June 6, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £420 from Morrisons in Victoria Road, Diss on June 8, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £399 from Tesco at Harwick Road in King’s Lynn on June 14, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £621.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 14, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £433.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on June 19, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £345 from Sainsbury’s at Forest Retail Park, Thetford on June 21, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £3,513 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 5, 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on July 8, 2021.

While in Suffolk, she is accused of stealing:

Two rolls of Gorilla tape worth £22 from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds on June 9, 2021

And in Cambridgeshire, she is accused of stealing: