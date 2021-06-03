Police searching for convicted burglar who absconded from Suffolk prison
Published: 7:22 AM June 3, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are searching for a convicted burglar who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk.
Andrew Harrison, 42, was found to be missing from the open prison at around 11.15pm on Wednesday.
Initial police enquiries have failed to locate Harrison, who is serving a five year and three month sentence for burglary offences.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build with short receding brown hair with blue eyes. He is clean shaven and has tattoos on his left arm.
Harrison is known to have connections to Cambridge.
Suffolk police has warned people not to approach Harrison, with anyone with information on his whereabouts urged to call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
- 3 Woman who was 10 times drug drive limit jailed after police chase
- 4 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 5 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
- 6 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
- 7 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
- 8 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
- 9 'There's a club up the road...why can't we do more than they've done?' - Ashton says there's 'no limit' for Town
- 10 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022