Police searching for convicted burglar who absconded from Suffolk prison

Published: 7:22 AM June 3, 2021

Andrew Harrison has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are searching for a convicted burglar who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk.

Andrew Harrison, 42, was found to be missing from the open prison at around 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Initial police enquiries have failed to locate Harrison, who is serving a five year and three month sentence for burglary offences.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build with short receding brown hair with blue eyes. He is clean shaven and has tattoos on his left arm.

Harrison is known to have connections to Cambridge.

Suffolk police has warned people not to approach Harrison, with anyone with information on his whereabouts urged to call 101.