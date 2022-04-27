News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Jealous' Suffolk man stole ex-partner's phone while she slept

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:30 AM April 27, 2022
Andrew Maltby, from Newmarket, admitted theft and assault at Ipswich Crown Court.

Andrew Maltby, from Newmarket, admitted theft and assault at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A "jealous" Suffolk man who thought his former partner was seeing another man went to her flat while she was asleep and stole her mobile phone, a court has heard.

During the incident 34-year-old Andrew Maltby woke the woman up and slapped her causing her to fall over, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The stolen phone was recovered from a hedge a month later, said David Baird, prosecuting.

Maltby of Leaders Way, Newmarket, admitted offences of assault by beating and theft which were committed on November 7 last year.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case until May 23 for a pre-sentence report and to allow the prosecution to draft a restraining order.

He said there were a number of “worrying conditions” about both offences and described Maltby as displaying a  “strong jealous and suspicious streak.”

Benedict Peers for Maltby said his client had been in custody since November and had served the equivalent of an 11-month prison sentence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
  2. 2 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
  3. 3 The Ipswich Town contract debate: Who should stay and who should go?
  1. 4 Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed
  2. 5 Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed
  3. 6 Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing
  4. 7 Firefighters remain on scene of thatched roof blaze as road still closed
  5. 8 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
  6. 9 Aluko extends Town stay as attacker triggers contract clause
  7. 10 Ex-Town player's health scare sparks awareness message over PSA tests

He said Maltby had some mental health issues.

Newmarket News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Blenkiron, director of the Euston Estate, and chairman of the Suffolk branch of the NFU

Farming

Suffolk estate looks to new ventures as key BPS subsidy phased out

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Woodbridge cake shop is up for sale again

Retail

Former cafe and bakery building in Woodbridge to be sold

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon