Father-of-five in court accused of murdering wife after body found in country park pond

Published: 2:36 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM April 13, 2021

Brandon Country Park was closed to the public following the discovery - Credit: Emily Thomson

A man has appeared at court accused of murdering his wife following the discovery of a woman's body at a Suffolk country park.

Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road, Brandon, appeared for a short hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court just after 12.40pm on Tuesday .

Vengalis appeared in custody, via video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, accompanied by his legal representative, Bruce Clark, and listening through an interpreter, who also attended the hearing remotely.

Vengalis is accused of murdering Egle Vengaliene, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on the morning of Friday, April 9.

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told magistrates the alleged offence was 'indictable only' and that the case must be committed to the crown court.

Mr Ablett said a preliminary post-mortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning, adding: "There was a wound to the neck, and ligature marks, but neither of these are believed to have been the cause of death."

Mr Ablett said Vengalis was "married to the deceased and had five children".

A bail hearing is set to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Clark said an application had been made for legal aid on Tuesday morning.

Magistrates also set a provisional date for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on May 11.

An application was made for a warrant of further detention at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday afternoon, granting detectives an additional 36 hours to question the suspect, who was arrested at about 12.15pm on Friday.

Detectives then made another application to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court for an additional warrant of further detention, which was granted on Sunday evening and allowed another 24 hours.

In a statement released on Monday night, Suffolk Constabulary said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Brandon last week.

"Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday 9 April, following reports that the body of a woman had been found in a pond at Brandon Country Park.

"Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified as Egle Vengaliene, aged 35, of Bury Road, Brandon.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident early Friday afternoon and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon, has subsequently been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

"A large area of Brandon Country Park remains cordoned off by police as various searches and other enquiries are ongoing.

"The investigation is ongoing and officers remain keen to hear from anybody who knew Egle and have not yet been in contact with police, or from anyone with a recent sighting of her prior to 7am on Friday morning.

"Detectives are also continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of Brandon Country Park, Bury Road or the surrounding streets, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

"Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21.

"Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."



