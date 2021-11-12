Trial date set for man accused of murdering wife
- Credit: Emily Thomson
The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife is expected to take place in February.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 12, for a case management hearing, via prison video link, was 46-year-old Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon.
He has denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on April 9 this year.
Vengalis first appeared in court on April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary postmortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning.
The court heard that Vengalis and Egle Vengaliene were married and had five children.
At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in April, Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year, but it was subsequently changed to February 14, 2022.
The trial is expected to last three weeks.
