Trial date set for man accused of murdering wife

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:20 PM November 12, 2021
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife is expected to take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 12, for a case management hearing, via prison video link, was 46-year-old Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon.

He has denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on April 9 this year.

Vengalis first appeared in court on April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary postmortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning. 

A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9.

The court heard that Vengalis and Egle Vengaliene were married and had five children.

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in April, Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year, but it was subsequently changed to February 14, 2022.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

