Trial date set for man accused of murdering wife

Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife is expected to take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 12, for a case management hearing, via prison video link, was 46-year-old Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon.

He has denied murdering Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered in a pond at Brandon Country Park on April 9 this year.

Vengalis first appeared in court on April 13, when prosecutors told magistrates that a preliminary postmortem examination had indicated the most likely cause of death to be drowning.

A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The court heard that Vengalis and Egle Vengaliene were married and had five children.

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in April, Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date for January 11 next year, but it was subsequently changed to February 14, 2022.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.