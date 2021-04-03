Missing 14-year-old boy seen in Colchester

Published: 9:01 AM April 3, 2021

A 14-year-old boy who has been missing from Sussex since Tuesday has been seen in Colchester.

Kye Perkins was last seen five days ago at his home in Angmering, where he is thought to have left by train.

He was then seen on Thursday in Colchester.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with short black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and red Nike tracksuit, red Nike shoes, a black and tan Moncler Puffer jacket and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Det Sgt Kate Witt, from Sussex Police, said: “We are trying to locate missing Kye and would really appreciate the public’s help.

“Have you seen him?

“We believe he may be travelling on trains and he has links to Angmering, Brighton and Colchester in Essex.”

If you have information on Kye’s whereabouts or believe you may have seen him, report this online or call 101, quoting serial number 1634 of March 30.