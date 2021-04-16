Woman, 73, convicted of forging second deceased partner's will

Published: 7:00 PM April 16, 2021

A 73-year-old woman has admitted forging her late partner's will – for a second time.

Anne Kermode-Hutchinson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to admit two counts of fraud by false representation.

Kermode-Hutchinson pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false representation by presenting documents purported to be the genuine last will and testament of George Hayes to a solicitor between October 28 and November 12.

She also admitted another count of making a false representation by presenting the documents as genuine to a solicitor on November 14, 2019.

She denied a third charge of making or supplying articles for use in fraud in relation to three documents found on a computer.

The plea was deemed acceptable by prosecutors and will be allowed to lie on file – meaning no further proceedings can be taken without the leave of the crown court or court of appeal.

Kermode-Hutchinson, of Rowan Walk, Mildenhall, was jailed for 18 months in October 2015 for fraudulently claiming her deceased former partner, David Hutchinson, had bequeathed his bungalow.

She was convicted by trial after denying fraud by falsely representing to a solicitor that Mr David Hutchinson had left her his property in Warren Road, Red Lodge, and had signed a tenancy agreement.

The court heard she had a number of previous convictions for dishonesty.

Barrister Laura Kenyon said Kermode-Hutchinson had been in a romantic relationship with Mr Hayes for 10 years, living as husband and wife, adding: "Marriage was discussed but never came to fruition.

"She went about this in the wrong way, but would have been entitled to have had some claim for support."

Despite Kermode-Hutchinson's previous antecedence, Miss Kenyon applied for an adjournment to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

She said her client had attended court with the aid of a Zimmer frame, having recently suffered a fractured hip and shoulder, and would likely struggle in a custodial environment.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentencing until Tuesday, May 18 and told Kermode-Hutchinson: "Clearly, this passes the custody threshold, notwithstanding your age, but in particular because you have six convictions for 18 offences, many involving dishonesty, and the last matter involving false representation was in October 2015.

"The sentencing judge will no doubt wish to pay considerable attention to any medical evidence, but there are no promises. Immediate custody is an option."