Man found not guilty of unlawful wounding of former partner

Anthony Andrews, from Colchester, has been found not guilty by the jury at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Colchester man accused of unlawfully wounding his former partner after throwing a china mug at her head has been found not guilty.

Standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Anthony Andrews was alleged to have deliberately thrown a china mug at his former partner’s head causing a cut after breaching a court order banning him from going to her home.

The 32-year-old had been in an on and off relationship with the alleged victim for 11 years and in May last year he was made the subject of a non-molestation order banning him from using or threatening violence against her and from going to her home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In September Andrews went to her home and during an argument he allegedly threw a china mug at her causing a cut to her eyebrow which was glued at hospital.

In January he went back to her home again and during an argument he had allegedly grabbed hold of her wrist and elbowed her to the side of her face.

Andrews, 32, of Chestnut Way, Colchester denied unlawfully wounding his former partner in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022 and was cleared of both offences.

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to breaching the non molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until Tuesday (May 24) on the breaches of the non-molestation orders and remanded Andrews in custody.

Giving evidence Andrews said that he hadn’t deliberately injured his partner by throwing the mug at her and claimed that she had reassured him afterwards that it had been an accident.

He denied he had gone to the hospital with her and had persuaded her to lie to medical staff about what had happened.

He also denied deliberately pushing his former partner in January this year.

He admitted grabbing her wrists after she punched him twice on the side of the face but denied causing an injury to his face to make himself look like the victim.

Andrews accepted breaching the non- molestation order by going to his partner’s house but said he hadn’t carefully read the consequences of breaching the order and didn’t think he would be jailed for it.