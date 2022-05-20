Man accused of injury ex-partner by throwing mug gives evidence

Anthony Andrews, from Colchester, gave evidence on the third day of his trial. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Colchester man has denied deliberately throwing a china mug at his former partner’s head causing a cut after breaching a court order banning him from going to her home.

Anthony Andrews had been in an on and off relationship with the alleged victim for 11 years and in May last year he was made the subject of a non-molestation order banning him from using or threatening violence against her and from going to her home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In September last year Andrews went to her home and during an argument, he allegedly threw a china mug at her causing a cut to her eyebrow which was glued at hospital.

In January last year he went back to her home and during an argument he had allegedly grabbed hold of her wrist and elbowed her to the side of her face.

Andrews, 32, of Chestnut Way, Colchester has denied unlawfully wounding his former partner in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022.

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to breaching the non molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022 but denied being violent to his former partner.

Giving evidence Andrews said that he hadn’t deliberately injured his partner by throwing the mug at her and claimed that she had reassured him afterwards that it had been an accident.

He denied going to hospital with her in order to persuade her to lie to medical staff about what had happened.

“I took her to the hospital to be by her side as any partner would,” said Andrews.

He denied deliberately pushing his former partner in January this year.

He admitted grabbing her wrists after she punched him twice on the side of the face but denied deliberately causing an injury to his own face to make himself look like the victim.

Andrews accepted breaching the non-molestation order by going to his partner’s house but said he hadn’t carefully read the consequences of breaching the order and didn’t think he would be jailed for it.

The trial continues.