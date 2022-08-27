Benefits cheat gained £23,000 after £180k inheritance

Anthony Robinson's confiscation case is being heard at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A confiscation hearing for a Lowestoft benefits cheat who claimed £20,000 in benefits after failing to declare a £180,000 inheritance from his mother has been adjourned.

Earlier this year, Anthony Robinson, 55, of Oliver Close, Lowestoft, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he admitted failing to declare a change in his circumstances.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Robinson returned to Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) for a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court heard that Robinson’s criminal benefit from his offending was £23,626.

However, the court heard that his available assets weren’t agreed and there would need to be a further hearing on November 10 before a confiscation order could be made.

At Robinson’s sentencing hearing in January, Judge Emma Peters said he would not have been eligible for the same level of benefits if the authorities had known about the bequest from his mother.

The court heard Robinson had received £20,000 income support over a period of four years after failing to notify the authorities about his inheritance.

The prosecution accepted his claim for benefits hadn’t been fraudulent from the outset.