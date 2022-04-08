Antique rocking horse stolen from north Suffolk town

This antique rocking horse was stolen from a conservatory in the Suffolk Town of Eye - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An antique rocking horse has been stolen from a property in a north Suffolk town.

The incident occurred between Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4 at an address on Victoria Hill.

Thieves gained entry to the property by forcing open a conservatory door and the rocking horse was taken from inside the building.

A second photo of the rocking horse - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk police are asking that anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who has been offered an antique rocking horse for sale, to contact them at EAST CID at Lowestoft Police Station quoting crime reference 19948/22.

