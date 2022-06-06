Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Antonella Castelvedere (pictured) died at the address in Colchester. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. - Credit: Essex Police/Contributed

The victim in a murder investigation in Colchester has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer.

Antonella Castelvedere, 52, has been named locally as the woman found in a property in Wickham Road on June 1.

Police were called to the address at about 11.45am after receiving reports of concerns for a woman. Officers arrived to discover she was seriously injured and she died at the scene.

An injured man was also found at the address. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital.

Essex Police has not officially named the victim, but the University of Suffolk has said in a statement: "The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."

Dr Castelvedere was a senior lecturer in English Literature and course leader of the MA Creative and Critical Writing.





Italian media has reported that the 52-year-old is from Brescia in north Italy and leaves behind a young daughter.





Police found an injured man at the home in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, of Essex Police, said police did not believe there was a wider risk to the community after the incident.

He said: “A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident in Colchester.

“As part of that, officers are continuing to gather accounts from people who have come forward to speak to us.

Police tape outside the home in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

“I would like to thank them for doing so and would again appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to get in contact, no matter how insignificant you believe your information is.

“I would also reiterate that our inquiries so far suggest this was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester.”

Anyone who saw anything, has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation is asked to submit a report to Essex Police via the website or by calling 101 quoting incident 409 of June 1.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.