Man accused of holding knife to his partner's throat

A “controlling” Suffolk man held a knife at his partner’s throat and monitored her phone, it has been alleged.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao also allegedly threatened to kill the woman, threatened to harm their child, used abusive language to her and assaulted her, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Abrantes De Encarnacao, 51, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, has denied using controlling or coercive and controlling behaviour between May and October 2020 and two offences of assaulting her by beating.

Abrantes De Encarnacao was not present at court at the start of his trial on Monday (April 4).

Prosecution counsel Joe Bird is expected to open the facts of the case to the jury on Tuesday ( April 5)