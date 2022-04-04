News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of holding knife to his partner's throat

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:01 PM April 4, 2022
Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, denied sexually assaulting a woman at Ipswich Crown Court.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A “controlling” Suffolk man held a knife at his partner’s throat and monitored her phone, it has been alleged.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao also allegedly threatened to kill the woman, threatened to harm their child, used abusive language to her and assaulted her, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Abrantes De Encarnacao, 51, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, has denied using controlling or coercive and controlling behaviour between May and October 2020 and two offences of assaulting her by beating.

Abrantes De Encarnacao was not present at court at the start of his trial on Monday (April 4).

Prosecution counsel Joe Bird is expected to open the facts of the case to the jury on Tuesday ( April 5)

Haverhill News

Don't Miss

A teacher at Colchester Grammar School has been suspended after they were reported to have used a

Education News

School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group

Pub group owner toasts ‘massive’ win at awards event

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the Heybridge North Garden Suburb development

Housing News

Decision to take place on first phase of 1,000-home development

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Rising gas prices had caused Sterling Suffolk to close tomato production

Retail

Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing

Dominic Bareham

person