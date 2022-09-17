Dancer found with £400 of cocaine avoids prison sentence

A talented dancer who was found with £400 of cocaine when he was searched by police in Suffolk has been given a suspended prison sentence after a judge accepted he’d been bullied by a drug gang.

Police approached 27-year-old Antonio Thompson while he was sitting in a Renault Clio in Barking Road, Needham Market after seeing him conducting what appeared to be a drug deal with a man standing in the road, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, said the officers noticed the smell of cannabis in the car and found some cannabis in the driver’s door pocket.

A package found in the pocket of Thompson’s jacket contained 3.83g of cocaine worth £400 and officers also found £1,300 cash.

A mobile phone found by police was analysed and was found to contain messages indicating Thompson’s involvement in the supply of class A drugs.

In May last year a VW Golf driven by Thompson was stopped by police on the A13 near the Pitsea junction and a quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle as well as a burner phone containing messages relating to the supply of cannabis.

Thompson, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing herbal cannabis on April 8 last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis in May last year.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him Recorder Paul Garlick said he accepted there was a possibility Thompson had acted in the way he did as a result of threats made to him not amounting to a defence of duress and this allowed him to pass a suspended sentence.

Juliet Donovan for Thompson said her client was a talented dancer who ran an agency which helped dancers, actors, musicians and models find work.

She said he’d been bullied by drug dealers who’d made threats against his family and partner.

Miss Donovan said Thompson had paid off a debt he owed by getting loans and working in retail but he couldn’t get the drug gang off his tail.

“This is an extraordinary case,” she added.