Two arrested as large amount of Apple and Samsung goods stolen from Tesco
Published: 5:17 PM January 20, 2022
A large amount of Apple and Samsung mobile phone accessories have been stolen from a Tesco store in Clacton.
Essex Police has arrested two people in connection with the thefts which happened at the London Road store on December 30.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been approached to buy the goods to get in touch.
The stolen items include:
- Apple accessory apple airpods and charge cases
- Apple accessory apple 20w USB power adaptors
- Apple accessory earpods and lightning connectors
- Apple accessory lightning 5mm jack adaptor
- Apple accessory USB c to lightning cable
- Alcatel black 2021
- Demo Samsung S21 5g graphite
- Demo Samsung s21 5g Lavender
- Doro Doro 6620 Red and White
- Samsung A52S Black
- Samsung Z Flip 5g 128gb lavender
- TM Apple IP12 64gb Black 5g
- TM Motorola Moto E7 Bluebirds
- TM Motorola's
- TM Samsung A12 Black
- TM Samsung A32 5g Black
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
"We are looking for anyone who’s been approached in the last month to buy one of these products to come forward."
