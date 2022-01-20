Two arrested as large amount of Apple and Samsung goods stolen from Tesco

A number of Apple and Samsung products have been stolen from a Tesco in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A large amount of Apple and Samsung mobile phone accessories have been stolen from a Tesco store in Clacton.

Essex Police has arrested two people in connection with the thefts which happened at the London Road store on December 30.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been approached to buy the goods to get in touch.

The stolen items include:

Apple accessory apple airpods and charge cases

Apple accessory apple 20w USB power adaptors

Apple accessory earpods and lightning connectors

Apple accessory lightning 5mm jack adaptor

Apple accessory USB c to lightning cable

Alcatel black 2021

Demo Samsung S21 5g graphite

Demo Samsung s21 5g Lavender

Doro Doro 6620 Red and White

Samsung A52S Black

Samsung Z Flip 5g 128gb lavender

TM Apple IP12 64gb Black 5g

TM Motorola Moto E7 Bluebirds

TM Motorola's

TM Samsung A12 Black

TM Samsung A32 5g Black

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"We are looking for anyone who’s been approached in the last month to buy one of these products to come forward."