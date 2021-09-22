Teen among two arrested in armed police incident

Published: 4:46 PM September 22, 2021

Armed police were called to an incident in Haverhill (stock image) - Credit: Archant

A teenager and a man have been arrested after armed police attended an incident in Haverhill.

Officers were called just before 3.45pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 21, to reports of an altercation involving approximately 12 people in Cangle Junction.

A Suffolk police spokesman said when police arrived at the scene most of the group had dispersed, but after initial enquiries two people were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man also from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

Police enquiries into the incident are continuing, but officers understand the incident involved a group of people who are all known to each other.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101, quoting reference: 52569/21.