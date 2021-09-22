News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teen among two arrested in armed police incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:46 PM September 22, 2021   
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Armed police were called to an incident in Haverhill (stock image) - Credit: Archant

A teenager and a man have been arrested after armed police attended an incident in Haverhill.  

Officers were called just before 3.45pm yesterday, Tuesday, September 21, to reports of an altercation involving approximately 12 people in Cangle Junction.  

A Suffolk police spokesman said when police arrived at the scene most of the group had dispersed, but after initial enquiries two people were arrested.  

A 16-year-old boy from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.  

A 20-year-old man also from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of affray.  

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning. 

Police enquiries into the incident are continuing, but officers understand the incident involved a group of people who are all known to each other.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
  2. 2 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
  3. 3 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
  1. 4 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
  2. 5 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
  3. 6 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
  4. 7 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
  5. 8 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
  6. 9 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  7. 10 Suffolk 'can't afford' to repair or clear 700 damaged road signs

Any witnesses are asked to contact Haverhill Police on 101, quoting reference: 52569/21.

Suffolk Live
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon