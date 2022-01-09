News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Armed police called as search carried out at property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:25 PM January 9, 2022
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Armed police have been called to a property in Jaywick.  - Credit: Archant

Armed police have been called to help officers carry out a search of a property in Jaywick. 

Police were called to the address in Meadow Way on Saturday, January 8. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Armed officers supported local policing colleagues carrying out a search of an address in Jaywick.

"No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing."

It is also understood traffic was stopped while officers attended the property. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne and new Town manager Kieran McKenna embrace as the player is substituted late in the

Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab

Coronavirus

Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon