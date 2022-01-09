Armed police called as search carried out at property

Armed police have been called to a property in Jaywick. - Credit: Archant

Armed police have been called to help officers carry out a search of a property in Jaywick.

Police were called to the address in Meadow Way on Saturday, January 8.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Armed officers supported local policing colleagues carrying out a search of an address in Jaywick.

"No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing."

It is also understood traffic was stopped while officers attended the property.

