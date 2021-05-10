Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
- Credit: Essex Police - Tendring District
A group of men were seen "fighting with swords" at a holiday park in Clacton, with armed police later swooping on two vehicles along the A12.
The incident completely shut the southbound carriageway of the A12 near Kelvedon yesterday, causing miles of queues as armed officers boxed in two vehicles.
Helicopters, police dogs and dog handlers were also deployed to the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said officers stopped the two vehicles along the dual carriageway in connection with enquiries into an earlier incident in Clacton, where weapons were allegedly seen being used.
The spokesman said: "We had been called at 2.40pm with reports people had been seen with weapons at the Highfield Grange Holiday Park in London Road, Clacton.
"Two cars were later stopped on the A12 and officers spoke to the occupants in connection with their enquiries. No weapons were found."
Essex Police's Firearms Unit tweeted about the incident, explaining how its team were deployed by the control room to Clacton, where a group of men were "seen to be fighting in the street armed with swords".
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
- 2 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
- 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
- 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
- 5 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
- 6 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win against Fleetwood
- 8 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
- 9 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
- 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee
Local officers identified the vehicle involved and with the support of the National Police Air Service and Essex Police's dog section the vehicle was located and stopped on the A12.
The unit also released photographs of officers boxing in a blue car to the side of the carriageway, with an officer pointing a gun towards one of the occupants.
If anyone has any information in regard to witnessing this incident, you can contact Essex Police on 101 or you can also submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.