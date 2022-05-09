Balaclava-clad robbers steal cash from Co-op store near Sudbury

Robbers armed with a crowbar stole a quantity of cash from a Coop in Great Cornard - Credit: Google Maps

Two men wearing balaclavas have stolen cash from a convenience store near Sudbury.

The incident happened between 9.20pm and 9.45pm at the East of England Co-op store in The Drift, Great Cornard, Suffolk police said.

Members of staff were ordered to open the safe, before forcing open the tills and stealing a quantity of cash.

The shop workers were left shaken but were otherwise unharmed.

Both robbers were wearing black balaclavas, while one was carrying a crowbar.

The man who ordered the safe opened was described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, with a stocky build. He spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 27805/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.