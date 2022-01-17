Robber armed with Taser steals cash from Mildenhall shop

The armed robbery took place at the McColl's in Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

A robber pointed a Taser at a member of staff while stealing money from the till of a shop in Mildenhall.

The armed robbery occurred at about 7.35pm on Saturday, January 15 at the McColl's store in St Johns Close.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man approached the counter to pay for an item and when the till was opened to take the payment, he leaned across and stole money from the drawer while pointing what appeared to be a Taser device at the member of staff.

"He then walked out of the store with the cash."

A second man had exited the shop after buying some cigarettes immediately before this. Detectives are now probing whether this was linked to the subsequent robbery.

On Sunday, January 16, police arrested a 22-year-old man from Mildenhall in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released on bail until Monday, February 7, pending further enquiries.

A police cordon was put in place when armed robbers raided the store in August 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anyone entering or leaving the shop, or anyone who was acting suspiciously.

Any motorists with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, who were driving in the area of the incident between 7.30pm and 7.40pm, are asked to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

It is the second time in less than a year that officers have been called to reports of an armed robbery at the premises.

In August 2021 two men — one armed with a gun and the other with a truncheon — raided the store.

Anyone with information about Saturday's incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting the crime reference 2994/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

