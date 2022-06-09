Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

A teenager who “beat the living daylights” out of a man after finding him in bed with his sister and was also involved in a six-mile car chase with police has been given a community order.

During the car chase, which started in Thorrington in Essex and ended in Colchester, Arminas Nauseda drove at speeds of 90 mph in 40mph speed limits and 70mph in 30mph speed limits, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He also drove on the wrong side of the road and went through red traffic lights before running off after crashing the car, said Charles Myatt, prosecuting.

He said Nauseda had been drunk when he assaulted a man he found in his mother’s bed with his sister.

He said that the man suffered bruising and swelling to his face, scratches and cuts to his back and an injury to his nose as a result of a five-minute “barrage” of blows from Nauseda.

Nauseda of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, admitted dangerous driving dating back to April 2020 and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was given a two-year community order, 100 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to take an extended driving test.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett said Nauseda had only been 16 when he “beat the living daylights” out of a man after finding him asleep in bed with his sister in June 2019.

“The photographs of the victim show a very unpleasant series of injuries,” said the judge.

He said that Nauseda had been 17 when he committed the dangerous driving offence at a time when he was mixing with a set of friends who were a bad influence on him.

Judge Levett said that since committing the offences Nauseda had been sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order and a community order and his hands were tied with regard to sentencing him for the dangerous driving and assault because he was under 18 at the time of the offences.

The judge said that after crashing the car Nauseda had run off but had been no match for police officers who were “undoubtedly fitter and quicker” than him and had arrested him after pinning him to the ground.

The court heard that Nauseda had grown up since the offences which were committed when he was 16 and 17 and he was now working shifts in a factory that produced food spices.