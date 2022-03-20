Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Clare

A man was attacked with an axe at The Bell Hotel in Clare - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were called to the Bell Hotel on Market Hill in Clare at about 8.15pm last night, March 19.

They were responding to reports that a man with an axe had attacked someone.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 39-year-old man was arrested this morning, March 20, in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon was in place at the Bell Hotel while investigations took place but this has since been removed.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime reference number 37/16580/22.

You can get in contact via their website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.