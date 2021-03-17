Arrest made in Stuart Lubbock pool death case
Published: 9:28 AM March 17, 2021
- Credit: PA
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.
The Cheshire man, who was arrested today, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.
Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in Roydon on March 31, 2001.
Despite attempts to save him, he later died in hospital. The 31-year-old had been attending a party at the house with eight other people.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Lubbock had suffered horrific injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.
Mr Barrymore, now 68, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.
Most Read
- 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
- 2 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
- 3 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 4 'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for negativity' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
- 5 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
- 6 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
- 7 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
- 8 'We're going to leave more gaps at the back' - Cook wants Town to be more adventurous
- 9 Anger as farm charity decides to sell Suffolk care home
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood