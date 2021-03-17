Arrest made in Stuart Lubbock pool death case

Published: 9:28 AM March 17, 2021

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in a swimming pool at comedian Michael Barrymore's home - Credit: PA

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

The Cheshire man, who was arrested today, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in Roydon on March 31, 2001.

Despite attempts to save him, he later died in hospital. The 31-year-old had been attending a party at the house with eight other people.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lubbock had suffered horrific injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.

Mr Barrymore, now 68, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.